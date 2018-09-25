President Donald Trump didn’t bring up any new areas of contention in his Monday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the two found areas of agreement over Iran and Syria, French officials said.
Macron and Trump shared the same concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional meddling, the officials said, but Trump insisted that the U.S.’s policy of imposing sanctions was bearing fruit by weakening Iran’s economy and it was therefore too early to consider talks. On Syria, they agreed to work with Turkey to save civilian lives in the Idlib area. On trade, Trump said Europe had been unfair to the U.S., and Macron replied that the U.S. has high tariffs and barriers of its own, but they agreed both sides should keep talking.
Trump said he enjoyed a July visit to Paris and before Monday’s meeting he recalled for reporters his dinner with Macron at the Eiffel Tower during that visit. The two leaders later discussed Trump’s planned Nov. 11 trip to Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.
BLOOMBERG
