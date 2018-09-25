There is little doubt that the “presidential settlement” between Michel Aoun and Saad Hariri is faltering.

The 2016 settlement brought Aoun to the presidency and Hariri to the premiership, thus bringing an end to the presidential vacuum that lasted for 2 1/2 years. Since then, the two men cooperated in running the affairs of state.

But according to analysts the settlement is obviously not working. “Lebanon is worse off today than at any time . Its economy is in shambles and without a cabinet that can reform it, the whole political and economic system could collapse”

