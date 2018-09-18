The Kremlin has accused Israel of deliberately creating a ”dangerous situation” on the Syrian Mediterranean coast, after a Russian military surveillance plane was shot down.

The aircraft, a Il-20 turbo-prop plane with 14 people on board, vanished from radar screens at the same time as Israeli and French forces were launching strikes on targets in Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday afternoon.

It said the Syrian military had accidentally shot the plane down but said it blamed the incident on Israel. The plane was returning to a Russian base near the city of Latakia.

A US official said Washington also believed the aircraft, used for electronic reconnaissance, was inadvertently shot down by anti-aircraft artillery operated by Moscow’s ally, the Syrian government.

Around the time the plane disappeared, Latakia was under attack from ”enemy missiles”, and missile defence batteries responded, Syrian state media reported.

France denied any involvement.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and it has two military bases in the country. "The trace of the Il-20 on flight control radars disappeared during an attack by four Israeli F-16 jets on Syrian facilities in Latakia province," the statement was quoted as saying. Israel declined to comment.

There was no immediate word on casualties.