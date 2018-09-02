Syria denies that blasts at Mezzeh military airport were caused by Israeli strikes

There are conflicting reports about the cause of a series of blasts at a military airport near Damascus , Syria on Sunday . The Syrian regime has denied reports that they were caused by Israeli air strikes, state media say.
Syria has denied reports that a series of blasts at a military airport near Damascus on Sunday were from Israeli air strikes, state media say.

The loud blasts, reported at the Mezzeh airport, were caused by an explosion at a munitions dump, Sana news agency said, citing Syrian military sources.

The incident was the result of an electrical fault, the agency added.

Israel has launched air strikes against Syria in the past and was accused of targeting Mezzeh airport last year.

On Sunday, the head of UK-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP news agency the Mezzeh military airport was struck by a “possible Israeli missile” fired across the occupied Golan Heights.

The airport houses Syrian Air Force intelligence, AFP reports.

But a Syrian military source later rejected the claim, stating that the base was not the target of “Israeli aggression”, according to state-run Sana.

Images posted on social media appeared to show several powerful blasts in the area.

In May, Israel said it had attacked Iranian military infrastructure in Syria following what it said was an Iranian rocket attack on Israeli-held territory.

The following month, Israel said it had shot down a Syrian warplane which entered its airspace – a rare incident between the two foes.

In January last year, Syrian state media quoted the army as saying that several rockets had landed at the Mezzeh airport compound, accusing Israel of bombarding the area.

 

BBC

  • Niemals

    The Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen news channel held Israel responsible for the attack.
    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which blamed Israel for the attack, reported that the strike left several people dead and wounded.

    However, Syria’s official news agency, SANA, tweeted that a military official in Assad’s army had said that the attack was not carried out by the Israel Air Force (IAF).

    The state media quoted the Syrian military source as saying, “Mezzeh air base has not been exposed to any Israeli aggression.”

    Israeli officials did not comment on the strike.
    Confusion remained rife despite the official’s comments, with other media sources saying that the Syrian air defenses fired at an unidentified target.
