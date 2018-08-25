The hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton had already noted that Kim is failing to take steps to denuclearize. The North has even refused to provide a list of its weapons programs, a basic requirement for successful negotiations.

Trump, who liked to mock previous presidents, especially Barack Obama, for not solving the problem, fell into the exact trap that his predecessors did. Kim Jong Un, like his father and grandfather before him, tricked the US President into making major concessions in exchange for small adjustments and big promises.

To be sure, it is a positive development that Trump has walked away from his own threats to launch a nuclear war, and it is heartwarming to see the family reunions between small numbers of elderly South Koreans and their relatives in the North after decades of unforgivable separation.

Still, the stated objective of Trump’s policy is to bring about the denuclearization of North Korea, and at this moment there is absolutely no sign that that it will happen, no matter how much Trump has slathered praise on the country’s young tyrant.

The summit alone gave North Korea and its dictator a prize that had eluded his dynastic predecessors. Three generations of ruling Kims wanted the recognition of a face-to-face meeting with the American President. What should have been the reward for a successful negotiating process, instead came at the start. Another mind-boggling concession was the cancellation of US military exercises with the South.

Trump strengthened Kim immeasurably not just by meeting him but also by praising him as a man who “loves his people, loves his country,” and wants good things for them. The man who presides over one of the world’s most brutal regimes now hears not a word of criticism about those actions from the American President.

Even Trump’s tweet announcing the cancellation of Pompeo’s trip included a “Warmest regards and respect” to Kim. Trump said he looks forward to seeing him soon, a sign that he wants to continue with this highly personalized brand of diplomacy.

As Trump admitted, his trade war with China, North Korea’s only ally, has complicated negotiations. But that should hardly come as a surprise.

In fact, Trump has broken with the advice of experts, and the result has been as predicted.

If diplomacy with North Korea stands a chance of success, Trump — despite his stratospheric self-confidence — will have to listen to better-qualified negotiators. Pompeo’s appointment of the respected Stephen Biegun as a North Korean envoy could make a big difference — as long as Trump, who fancies himself a great deal-maker, allows him to do his work.

Trump may claim his presidency is a raging, unprecedented success on all fronts. But so far, his North Korea policy can charitably be graded an Incomplete, if that.