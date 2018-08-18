Former UN chief Kofi Annan has died at age 80

by Leave a Comment

kofi annan

Kofi Annan, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died. He was 80.

 His foundation announced his death in a tweet on Saturday, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

FRANCE24