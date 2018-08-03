Iran has faced harsh economic sanctions from the United States, following Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

This is the first time Iranian parliamentarians have summoned Mr Rouhani to answer questions.

He has been facing increasing pressure in recent months to reshuffle his Cabinet and top team amid the diplomatic crisis.

The US sanctions threaten to cripple Iran’s economy, particularly targeting its crucial oil market.

Lawmakers also want the president to explain why Iranian banks still only have limited access to global financial services.