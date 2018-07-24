In his report, which was discussed during the closed-door consultations at the United Nations Security Council on Monday , UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused the Iranian backed -Hezbollah militant group of “undermining” the ability of the Lebanese government to exercise its sovereignty and authority, al Jamhourieh newspaper reported

“Hezbollah continues to publicly declare that it retains military capabilities and made no progress towards the disarmament of its armed groups outside the control of the State, thereby undermining the ability of the Government of Lebanon to exercise its sovereignty and authority over its territory in full. “