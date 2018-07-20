Dan Coats said he does not know what was discussed in a lengthy one-on-one meeting with President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin during a summit in Helsinki.

“I don’t know what happened in that meeting,” Coats told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Trump met Putin for more than an hour, with just their interpreters in the room, on Monday.

Coats, the director of national intelligence, said he would have opposed that arrangement, which left Trump without an official stenographer or aides in the room.

“If he had asked me how that ought to be conducted, I would have suggested a different way, but that’s not my role,” Coats said. “It is what it is.”

Asked if there is a risk that Putin recorded the meeting, Coats said, “That risk is always there.”

Coats also explained his decision to implicitly rebuke Trump in a statement following the president’s much-criticized press conference alongside Putin after their sitdown.

Trump had refused to say he believed U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and showed a clear preference for Trump.

Coats, in contrast, sent an official statement shortly after the summit, reaffirming that U.S. intelligence agencies “have been clear” about Russian meddling in the 2016 election “and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”

Coats stood by that statement in his interview Thursday.