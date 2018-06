U.S. economic pressure on Iran is intended to turn Iranians against their government, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Saturday by his website, as Iran faces a likely reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

“They bring to bear economic pressure to separate the nation from the system … but six U.S. presidents before him tried this and had to give up,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by Khamenei.ir, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

REUTERS/YL