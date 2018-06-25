Lebanese Forces Parliament member Eddy Abillama accused Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Gebran Bassil of violating the LF-FPM Maarab Agreement.

“He who is plotting against the LF’s share is showing greed and the obstacle has not been created by the LF but rather by he who is standing in the face of the LF,” Abillama said during a TV interview in reference to Bassil stressing that Prime Minister-designate (Saad) Hariri is the only one entitled to allocate ministerial posts in coordination with the president “

“We are demanding the minimum and anything short of that would be a breach of (voters’) trust,” Abillama went on to say.

The Lebanese Forces was the biggest winner in the May 6 election nearly doubling its parliament seats from 8 to 15

In an apparent reference to the FPM’s parliament bloc, Abillama said “some are adding and subtracting MPs within blocs as if they are assembling ‘LEGO pieces ‘ to obtain ministerial posts.”

“Some forces are being undermined , including the LF, and they think that they can succeed, but this era is long gone and this issue is nonnegotiable,” Abillama said.

“I don’t advise anyone to try us,” he warned.