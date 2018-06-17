The Lebanese embassy in Tehran announced that going forward, in order to facilitate the movement of Iranian citizens to Lebanon, their passport would not be stamped at the Beirut airport , the Iran News Wire reported on Friday. According to other reports, the Beirut airport is facilitating the smuggling of weapons and drugs, and enabling the transition of pro-Iranian fighters to other countries engaged in civil wars in the Middle East.

#Lebanese Embassy statement today says Iranian passports won’t be stamped. This is reported by IRNA on its front page. Interesting that Iranians get their passports stamped in their own country but not in Lebanon! Gen. Qassem #Soleimani says Lebanon is now a Resistance State. — Amir Taheri (@AmirTaheri4) June 15, 2018

Hezbollah reportedly is in control of the airport and has been allowing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to use the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport as a base for Iranian regime operations, which consists of transporting weapons and fighters to locations and countries serving the Revolutionary Guards’ strategy for regional intervention. In November 2016 Israel accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of using commercial airline flights to ship weapons to its proxy the Lebanese Shi’ite militant group Hezbollah, but Fadi al-Hasan the head of Lebanon’s Rafiq Hariri international airport denied Israeli accusations Lebanon’s Hezbollah is a division of the Quds force of The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plays the leading role in fueling major wars in the Middle East, including the current wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Hezbollah, which is classified as a terrorist group by the United States and several Arab countries wields strong political influence in Lebanon and its powerful military wing has been fighting for over 5 years in the Syrian conflict in support of President Bashar al Assad. Agencies