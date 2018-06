Last month, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group announced that a new chapter in Syria’s civil war had begun. This came after missiles were fired from Syrian soil into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli government blamed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, who set up Hezbollah back in 1982, for the attack. Our correspondent has gone deep into southern Lebanon to find out what locals make of the fact their homeland has once again been the spark for regional rivalries.

FRANCE24