By ZEKE MILLER and CATHERINE LUCEY

President Donald Trump’s seat-of-the-pants foreign policy is facing its toughest test yet as he attempts this week to personally broker an end to North Korea’s nuclear program with Kim Jong Un. Trump is calling it a “mission of peace.”

The impulsive American president, who over the weekend called into doubt a pillar of the Western alliance, is set to face his match on the global stage as he prepares to meet Kim in Singapore. In the historic first meeting between the leaders of the technically-still-warring nations, Trump is prioritizing instinct over planning.

Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance of a photo-op, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.

ASSOCIATED PRESS