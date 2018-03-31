His most viewed video is titled “Lebanon Surprised Me”

By Razan Mneimneh

Lebanon, that tiny piece of land in the heart of the Middle East, is a pure haven of food and marvelous scenery.

More and more tourists are taking a leap of faith by traveling to the Middle East, which is often negatively portrayed in Western media.

Nick started this vlog by walking for over an hour until he reached Byblos, an area he said “feels like a European city mixed with a bit of Arab here and there.”

The footage shows banana plantations, a view overlooking the Mediterranean sea, and beautiful palm trees in every corner.

Lebanese hospitality at its finest

Throughout his journey, he ran into a group of Lebanese men, who waved at him and suggested he takes a seat at their picnic table.

The group of local men then generously offered him food and wine, all while saying life in Lebanon pretty much consists of these three things: beach, food, and drinks.

One particular foreigner named Nick, a followed New Zealander YouTube vlogger going under the username of “Indigo Traveller,” has documented his visit to Lebanon.

Ever since arriving to Beirut in February, Nick has released about 10 videos on YouTube, narrating his experiences all across the country.

Let’s see what Indigo Traveller had to say about his trip to Lebanon.

Walking back towards the souk, Nick commented on how underrated Lebanon is as a tourism spot and how extremely friendly its people are.

He described Lebanese food as “delicious”



As for Lebanese food, Nick dedicated a whole video to a Lebanese restaurant, trying out a typical mezzah with warak enab, fattoush, tabbouleh, and hummus.



He shared his dinner meal with his Airbnb host, Jimmy, in an authentic Lebanese restaurant called Al Kanater in Jbeil, where he said the food is incredible.

In a separate video, he shared the logistics of traveling to Lebanon, such as budgeting and accommodations. He also went to a supermarket and gave a total price breakdown of grocery items.

Nick also shared photos of his journey on his Instagram page, where he usually posts moments of his travels from all around the world.

