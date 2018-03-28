Riad Salameh, Governor of Banque Du Liban assured the investors on Wednesday that the Lebanese currency is “safe and there is no crisis,” slamming reports of “bankruptcy,” LBCI said.

“The Lebanese currency is doing fine. Rumors about bankruptcy are merely political bidding,” he said on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the Union of Arab Securities held in Beirut.

“Lebanon is safe because it does not have high assets in foreign currency, and its banking sector enjoys liquidity, capital and capitalization. There is a large group of investors who believe in investing in Lebanon,” he assured.

On Friday, President Michel Aoun said during talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai that Lebanon was “bankrupt”, as he urged the need to control the country’s finances.