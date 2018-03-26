Al Arabiya television channel claims that Israel attacked a Hezbollah outpost on the Syrian-Lebanese border on Sunday.

The attack is said to have taken place near the city of Baalbek in Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied the report, residents of Baalbeck claimed they had seen Israeli planes.

Breaking: a loud explosion was heard in Nothern Lebanon.

There are Information about an Israeli airstrike against Syrian Army positions or a Hezbollah weapon convoy in Syria near the Lebanese borders — هادي نصرالله (@HadiNasrallah) March 25, 2018

Several Israeli websites also reported about the attack

Israel has said repeatedly that it will thwart attempts by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group to acquire advanced weaponry.