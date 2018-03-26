Israel attacks a Hezbollah outpost on the Syrian-Lebanese border

by Leave a Comment

Israeli F16 C fighter jetAl Arabiya television channel   claims that Israel   attacked  a Hezbollah outpost on the Syrian-Lebanese border on Sunday.

The attack is said to have taken place near the city of Baalbek in Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied the report, residents of Baalbeck claimed they had seen Israeli planes.

Several Israeli websites also reported about the attack
Israel has said repeatedly that it will thwart attempts by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group to acquire advanced weaponry.