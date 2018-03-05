Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here!
The 2018 Oscars are already in full swing with A-listers galore taking to the glamorous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in the City of Angels.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as the evening’s lovable host for the second time in a row after last year’s major success—especially when it came to that last-minute Best Picture snafu.
But let’s not dwell in the past, shall we? Instead, let’s focus on this year’s biggest nominees and the films they’re being honored for.
The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri garnered an impressive seven nominations, while Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren’t too far behind.
And between Margot Robbie, last year’s winner for Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Lin-Manuel Miranda slated to present during tonight’s ceremony—just to name a few—there’s no denying that the star power will be in full swing during the telecast.
So without further ado, let’s have a look at tonight’s big winners:
Call Me by Your Name, Emilie Georges Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito and Peter Spears
Darkest Hour, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
Get Out, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick and Jordan Peele
Lady Bird Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill and Scott Rudin
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison, Daniel Lupi and JoAnne Sellar
The Post, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Amy Pascal and Steven Spielberg
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner, Anthony Leo and Nora Twomey
WINNER: Coco, Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich
Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Ivan Mactaggart and Hugh Welchman
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Directing
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens, Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, Marshall
“This Is Me,” Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, The Greatest Showman
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Julie Goldman, Steve James and Mark Mitten
Faces Places, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
WINNER: Icarus, Dan Cogan and Bryan Fogel
Last Men in Aleppo, Kareem Abeed, Feras Fayyad and Søren Steen Jespersen
EONLINE