Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by LILY HARRISON

Oscar statue, Academy AwardsHollywood’s biggest night is finally here!

The 2018 Oscars are already in full swing with A-listers galore taking to the glamorous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in the City of Angels.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as the evening’s lovable host for the second time in a row after last year’s major success—especially when it came to that last-minute Best Picture snafu.

But let’s not dwell in the past, shall we? Instead, let’s focus on this year’s biggest nominees and the films they’re being honored for.

The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri garnered an impressive seven nominations, while Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren’t too far behind.

And between Margot Robbie, last year’s winner for Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Lin-Manuel Miranda slated to present during tonight’s ceremony—just to name a few—there’s no denying that the star power will be in full swing during the telecast.

So without further ado, let’s have a look at tonight’s big winners:

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name, Emilie Georges Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito and Peter Spears

Darkest Hour, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Get Out, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick and Jordan Peele

Lady Bird Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill and Scott Rudin

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison, Daniel Lupi and JoAnne Sellar

The Post, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Amy Pascal and Steven Spielberg

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Anthony Leo and Nora Twomey

WINNER: Coco, Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Ivan Mactaggart and Hugh Welchman

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens, Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, Marshall

“This Is Me,” Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, The Greatest Showman

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Julie Goldman, Steve James and Mark Mitten

Faces Places, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

WINNER: Icarus, Dan Cogan and Bryan Fogel

Last Men in Aleppo, Kareem Abeed, Feras Fayyad and Søren Steen Jespersen

