US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the US has no evidence that the chemical agent sarin has ever been used by the Syrian government in Damascus’ Ghouta. However, Mattis said his country was looking into information obtained from other groups; NGOs and fighters on the ground.

“We are looking for evidence of it,” he said, adding that the US is now “even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use.”

For its part, Moscow accused Washington of working to undermine any chances of political settlement in Syria by renewing claims of the “chemical.”

France said on Friday it was “deeply concerned” that Syria’s government was flouting its pledges to stop using chemical weapons.

Separately, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the peace operation conducted by his envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, has reached a fruitful phase.

Speaking about the Syrian political process and the Russia-sponsored Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi, he said that there is an understanding that the Constitutional Committee should at the very least comprise the Government, opposition representatives in the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Syrian experts, civil society, independents, tribal leaders and women.

It would also include adequate representation of Syria’s ethnic and religious components.