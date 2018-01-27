

Energy Minister Cezar Abi Khalil announced Friday that Lebanon will sign on February 9 two agreements with an international consortium of energy companies, a month after the Cabinet approved two bids by France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek, for offshore oil and gas exploration.

The consortium is expected to start drilling in blocks 4 and 9 of Lebanon’s Exclusive Economic Zone in 2019, Abi Khalil had said.

On December 17, 2017, the consortium came forward with bids for two of the 5 blocks that were open for bidding. Lebanon’s exclusive economic zone is divided into 10 blocks in total.