Ambassador Walid al-Yaacoub , Saudi Arabia’s new envoy to Lebanon said on Monday that there are some politicians in Lebanon who want to destabilize the Lebanese-Saudi relationship, National News Agency reported

“Unfortunately, there are some parties in Lebanon who do not want good relationship between the kingdom and Lebanon,” al-Yaacoub told reporters following a meeting with former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, National News Agency reported.

He added that the groups he referred to were “working in all their capacities to distort this relationship, and we are counting on the wisdom of the Lebanese to solve this problem.”

Yaacoub , who did not name the politicians he was referring to met with Information Minister Melhem Riachi to discuss the general situation as well as media and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, NNA added .

He also met with Phalange Party leader MP Sami Gemayel at the party’s Saifi headquarters.

The ambassador is trying to meet with the Lebanese political leaders after having presented his credentials to President Michel Aoun last Wednesday. He already met with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

According to analysts , the parties al-Yaaqoub may be talking about is the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and its allies

