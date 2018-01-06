Power in Iran: a system governed by religion

File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) with president Rouhani. According to Iran's Constitution, the Supreme Leader is responsible for supervision of "the general policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran," which means that he sets the tone and direction of Iran's domestic and foreign policies. The Supreme Leader also is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and controls the Islamic Republic's intelligence and security operations; he alone can declare war or peace. He is also the supreme commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. While Khamanei was appointed and supervised by the Assembly of Experts, Rouhani who is his subordinate was elected directly by the people of Iran
The Shiite clergy is involved at all levels of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in its strategic institutions, by way of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Overview of the workings of this system.

 Iran power system

On January 3 2017, Iran‘s Revolutionary Guard proclaimed the end of the protest movement that killed 21 people in the wake of massive demonstrations in support of the regime.

Founded by Ayatollah Khomeini Rouhollah on the principle of the “velayat-e faqih”, which gives the religious leaders dominance over the nation’s politics — the Islamic Republic of Iran ensures the presence of the Shiite clergy at all levels of the State. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei holds most of the power.

