Syria’s armed forces said insurgents downed a military jet in northern Hama province on Tuesday, killing the pilot.

Militant group Tahrir al Sham – a fighting force dominated by members of Al Qaeda’s former branch in Syria – said it hit the plane.

A source said the militants were searching for another pilot they believed had survived the crash.

#Syria #Hama #NorthernHama #NorthEasternHama #NorthEastHama BRAND NEW VIDEO OF TERRORIST JIHADIST WITH THE DEAD SYRIAN AIR FORCE PILOT WHO’S L-39 WAS SHOT DOWN 15 Minutes Ago (Might have been Killed after he landed and was captured) pic.twitter.com/5KvSlC7myn — Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) December 26, 2017



Syria’s air force and army, supported by Russian air power and Iranian-backed militias, have stepped up an offensive in Hama in recent weeks, pushing north toward the rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Aid workers and witnesses say dozens of civilians have been killed in towns and villages away from the front lines.

According to reports, the warplane crashed in the area between the villages of Hamdaniyah and Haraytan.

REUTERS