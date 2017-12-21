Turkey told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday he could not buy its support in a United Nations vote on Jerusalem, and said the world should teach the United States a “very good lesson” by resisting U.S. pressure.

Trump has threatened to cut aid to countries that support a draft U.N. resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara U.N. member states should not let their decision in Thursday’s vote at the U.N. General Assembly be dictated by money.

”Mr. Trump, you cannot buy Turkey’s democratic will with your dollars,“ he said. ”The dollars will come back, but your will won’t once it’s sold.