At least three synagogues in Canada received hate mail warning that “Jewry must perish, ” several Israeli dailies reported on Tuesday

Police are reportedly investigating the envelopes delivered Monday to two synagogues in Montreal and one in Toronto. Each featured a drawing of a bleeding Star of David enclosing a Nazi swastika with the slogan “Jewry must perish.”

B’nai Brith Canada described the threats as being “an eight on the frighten scale.”

#UPDATE: Sources have told us that Beth Tzedec, Temple Har Zion, and Beth Tikvah synagogues in #Toronto received the same #hatemail yesterday. Definitely a coordinated attack targeting the Canadian #Jewish community during #Chanukah. #cdnpoli #HateSpeech https://t.co/AG9K7IpcWI — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) December 19, 2017

“Sadly, we’ve seen the swastika make something of a comeback this year,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada.

Last month, Statistics Canada reported 221 hate crimes against Jews in Canada in 2016, up from 178 the previous year.