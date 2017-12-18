Information Minister Melhem Riachi and Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury have been meeting on regular basis with the aim of mending ties between the Lebanese Forces and Future Movement, Lebanese media reported. Future Movement leader and Prime Minister Saad Hariri had on Wesnesday described his relation with the Lebanese Forces as “good” while noting that it needs “some clarifications.” “The press is blowing things out of proportion,” he stressed.

Hariri on Monday said that some had sought to disrupt his ties with Saudi Arabia, adding that there are certain political parties that tried to find a place for them by betraying him.

“During the recent crisis, some political parties tried to make a place for themselves by stabbing [me] in the back. I will deal with each of these cases separately,” he said during a meeting with a Future Movement delegation at the Center House.