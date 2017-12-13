The Lebanese General Security Directorate has warned over online recruiting done by Mossad, the Israeli Intelligence agency.

A report of the Lebanese Counterintelligence indicates the services of the Zionist regime are preparing some traps for citizens on the Internet to include them into their lists of informants.

The statement reveals that Mossad operates on social networking accounts and fake pages in an effort to recruit people and turn them into agents.

‘We warn people to avoid those contacts and not engage in illegal acts,’ the text says.

The warning comes some weeks after Lebanese actor Ziad Itani was charged with collaborating with Israel, after being recruited online by Israeli agents.

