The Israeli delegation walked out of the ongoing Euro-Mediterranean Summit meeting of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions in Spain on Wednesday after a Lebanese representative criticized the Israeli occupation and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dramatic exit came after Castro Abdullah, the president of Lebanon’s National Confederation of Trade Unions and Trade Union Workers (FENASOL), donned a keffiyeh and greeted the Palestinian delegation, stressing that “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine” and that Trump is a cancer of the region, supporting the Zionist entity.”

The incident was reported in a statement released by FENASOL, which added that the Arab delegations were due to meet late Wednesday in order to agree on a unified position regarding various issues, including that of the Palestinian crisis.

Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has sparked an explosion of regional protests and international condemnation. Jerusalem’s status is at the core of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Trump’s Dec. 6 announcement was widely perceived as siding with Israel and giving legitimacy to its occupation of Palestine.

Al Bawaba