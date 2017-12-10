Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, has spoken out against Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital after days of conflict in the West Bank.

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli troops earlier today as tensions flared close to the Gaza border.

Thousands of Palestinians have been demonstrating on a “day of rage”, while Israeli soldiers have responded with live bullets and teargas.

Now, Archbishop Pizzaballa has issued a major warning about how the unrest could spread throughout the Middle East.

He told Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need: “I think that this will create a big problem, an explosion in all of the Arab countries especially the Muslim countries.