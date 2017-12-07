Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States can no longer play the role of peace broker after Donald Trump’s decision on Wednesday to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, describing the holy city as “the eternal capital of the State of Palestine.”

“These deplorable and unacceptable measures deliberately undermine all peace efforts,” Abbas said in a speech after Trump’s announcement.

He said Trump’s move amounted to “an announcement of U.S. withdrawal from playing the role it has been playing in the past decade in sponsoring the peace process.”

AFP