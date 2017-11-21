Resigned Prime Minister Saad Hariri blasted Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s remarks stressing that Iran is not entitled to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, blasting its attempts to dominate the region.

“It is not Rouhani the one who decides what we should do in Lebanon,” Hariri said in an interview with Al-Rajol magazine.

“Iran is trying to show its might in the region. This is part of a propaganda that Tehran promotes by claiming that it controls Syria,” he added.

Hariri dismissed any influential role for Iran in Syria, adding that it wouldn’t have been able to achieve any progress had the Russians not interfered.

“Hadn’t it been for Russia, Bashar Assad would’ve been toppled long time ago ,” he added.

“Despite all the efforts it exerted, Iran couldn’t keep Bashar. That’s why it turned to Russia for help,” Hariri noted.

Hariri praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia, hailing the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as a man with a vision.

“The Crown Prince and the other young generation in the Kingdom are giving hope to the future,” he stated.

“ Prince Mohammed bin Salman , the crown prince has a vision and only a few leaders possess such a vision. He is very capable and working hard to meet the challenges,” Hariri added.

Hariri, whose resignation earlier this month from , Riyadh Saudi Arabia caused widespread consternation, is set to return to Beirut on Wednesday to participate in the Independence celebrations

After quitting he remained for two weeks in Riyadh, prompting accusations by Hezbollah that he was being “detained” by the Saudis.

Hariri strongly denied he was being held against his will and flew to Paris last Saturday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. On Tuesday he headed to Egypt where he met with Egyptian president .