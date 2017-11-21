Hariri blasts Iran’s Rouhani: Has no right to tell us what we should do in Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is shown with resigned PM Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanese prime minister on Nov. 4, Photo courtesy of Dalati Nohra
Resigned Prime Minister Saad Hariri blasted Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s remarks stressing   that Iran is not entitled to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, blasting its attempts to dominate the region.

“It is not Rouhani the one who decides what we should do in Lebanon,” Hariri said in an interview with Al-Rajol magazine.

“Iran is trying to show its might in the region. This is part of a propaganda that Tehran promotes by claiming that it controls Syria,” he added.

Hariri dismissed any influential role for Iran in Syria, adding that it wouldn’t have been able to achieve any progress had the Russians not interfered.

“Hadn’t it been for Russia, Bashar Assad would’ve been toppled long time ago ,” he added.

“Despite all the efforts it exerted, Iran couldn’t keep Bashar. That’s why it turned to Russia for help,” Hariri noted.

Hariri praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia, hailing the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as a man with a vision.

“The Crown Prince and the other young generation in the Kingdom are giving hope to the future,” he stated.

“  Prince Mohammed bin Salman , the crown prince has a vision and only a few leaders possess  such a vision. He  is very  capable  and  working hard  to meet the challenges,” Hariri added.

Lebanese newspaper An Nahar reported that resigned PM Saad Hariri had an excellent meeting Friday Nov 17, 2017 with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman ( MbS)
Hariri, whose resignation earlier this month from , Riyadh Saudi Arabia caused widespread consternation, is set to return to Beirut on Wednesday to participate in the Independence celebrations

After quitting he remained for  two weeks  in Riyadh, prompting accusations  by Hezbollah  that he was being “detained” by the Saudis.

Hariri strongly denied he was being held against his will and flew to Paris last Saturday to meet  French President Emmanuel Macron. On Tuesday he headed to Egypt where he met with Egyptian president .