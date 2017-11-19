During the Sunday mass at the Vatican Pope Francis prayed for the stability of Lebanon , National News Agency reported.

As many as 6,000 people attended the mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, during which Francis renewed his appeal for peace to prevail, especially in the Middle East.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I would like to mention here, in particular, the people who live in poverty because of wars and crises. I renew my appeal from the heart to the international officials to exert every effort for peace to prevail, especially in the Middle East,” said the Pope.

“In particular, my thoughts go to the dear Lebanese people, and I pray for the security of this country so it can continue its message, and be a message of respect and coexistence for all countries of the region and the world,” he added.

NNA