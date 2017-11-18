Saudi Arabia recalls its ambassador to Germany for consultation over Lebanon comments

Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador in Germany for consultation over comments made by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel during a joint news conference with his Lebanese counterpart, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that Saudi Arabia would deliver a protest note to Germany’s ambassador in Riyadh.

 Gabriel  expressed support for Lebanon unity and stability   during the  joint news conference with Minister Gebran  Bassil and welcomed  Hariri’s  visit  to France

REUTERS