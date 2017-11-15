Emmanuel Macron is facing his first internal revolt since his lightning rise to the French presidency after 100 members of his centrist movement announced they were stepping down over “arrogant” and “undemocratic” methods.

Mr Macron, 39, swept to victory in May in part thanks to the help of an army of grassroots supporters, many with no prior political experience and who were promised they would all have a say in the way his newly-created movement would be run.

But sixth months into the presidency, 100 members of his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party – from students to elected officials – say they are throwing in the towel, claiming the party as an “affront to the fundamental principles of democracy with an organizational style worthy of the Ancien Régime”.

The self-styled “100 democrats” said Mr Macron had enthused citizens who had lost faith with their elites by promising to place them “at the heart of political life and not as background decor”.

Instead, they said the party had fallen foul of a Macron personality cult.