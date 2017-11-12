PM Hariri took part in the reception of King Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

hariri king salman 2
Resigned Lebanese PM Saad al-Hariri took part Saturday evening in the reception of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh following his return  from Medina.

Hariri  also on Saturday met with Turkish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Younis Demirer and British Ambassador Simon Collins.

In a related development  An Nahar newspaper reported that Hariri will appear in the coming few days on TV to explain the reasons behind his resignation and why he has returned to Lebanon and   still in the Saudi capital .

Many Lebanese suspect he is under house arrest  and Lebanon’s president  Michel Aoun has said he will not accept his resignation until he returns to the country to deliver it in person. Even Mr Hariri’s own political party, the Future Movement, has indicated he is being held against his will.

Baabda Declaration

Baabda circles revealed   that   Aoun a key ally of Hezbollah  has “expressed extreme concern over the circumstances of Hariri’s stay in Saudi Arabia, and asked for  ISG’s assistance in securing  Hariri’s return “.

But French president Emmanuel Macron, who visited Riyadh briefly on Thursday  was quoted as saying that he does not believe the Lebanese PM is under  house arrest but is concerned about being assassinated if he returns to Lebanon ”

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea stressed  on Saturday that “if the March 8 alliance really and truly” wants PM Saad Hariri to return to Lebanon they would “withdraw from the regional conflicts .” A possible reference to Hezbollah- led alliance and the Iran backed party’s  involvement in neighboring Arab countries

“To all those of March 8 group shedding tears over Hariri’s absence…If you really and truly  want his return to Lebanon it only takes  a simple decision of withdrawing from the regional conflicts ,” said Geagea in a tweet.

Geagea’s tweet was in reference to Hezbollah’s involvement, without naming the party, in the crisis in Syria and other Arab countries as a power struggle intensified between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah .

In other words Geagea is telling Hezbollah to abide by the  Baabda Declaration

The Baabda Declaration calls for disassociating Lebanon from the events in Syria war and other regional conflicts and was approved in a national dialogue session in June 2012, which Hezbollahrepresentatives attended.
But thousands of Hezbollah fighters are still  fighting alongside the forces loyal to president Bashar Al Assad against the mostly Sunni Syrian rebels who are seeking to overthrow the 40 year old regime.
Iran’s embassy in Beirut released this photo of Lebanese PM Saad Hariri and Iranian Supreme Leader's top aide for international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati , Sunday November 4, 2017
Hezbollah has allegedly  also  been  actively involved  in Terrorist cells in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and has been involved in the wars in Iraq and Yemen .

Hariri resigned last Saturday a day after the adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali AkbarVelayati met with him at his office in Grand Serai.

 During the meeting Velayati reportedly threatened Hariri to reject the strategy of the US administration against Hezbollah, or Lebanon will face chaos and Saad Hariri will meet the fate of his father who was assassinated on February 14th 2005.

In announcing his resignation from the Saudi capital Riyadh Hariri stressed that “The current circumstances are very similar to those surrounding the assassination of , his father former PM Rafik Hariri.”

 

 