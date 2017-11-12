Resigned Lebanese PM Saad al-Hariri took part Saturday evening in the reception of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh following his return from Medina.

Hariri also on Saturday met with Turkish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Younis Demirer and British Ambassador Simon Collins.

In a related development An Nahar newspaper reported that Hariri will appear in the coming few days on TV to explain the reasons behind his resignation and why he has returned to Lebanon and still in the Saudi capital .

Many Lebanese suspect he is under house arrest and Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun has said he will not accept his resignation until he returns to the country to deliver it in person. Even Mr Hariri’s own political party, the Future Movement, has indicated he is being held against his will.

Baabda Declaration

Baabda circles revealed that Aoun a key ally of Hezbollah has “expressed extreme concern over the circumstances of Hariri’s stay in Saudi Arabia, and asked for ISG’s assistance in securing Hariri’s return “.

But French president Emmanuel Macron, who visited Riyadh briefly on Thursday was quoted as saying that he does not believe the Lebanese PM is under house arrest but is concerned about being assassinated if he returns to Lebanon ”

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea stressed on Saturday that “if the March 8 alliance really and truly” wants PM Saad Hariri to return to Lebanon they would “withdraw from the regional conflicts .” A possible reference to Hezbollah- led alliance and the Iran backed party’s involvement in neighboring Arab countries

“To all those of March 8 group shedding tears over Hariri’s absence…If you really and truly want his return to Lebanon it only takes a simple decision of withdrawing from the regional conflicts ,” said Geagea in a tweet.

Geagea’s tweet was in reference to Hezbollah’s involvement, without naming the party, in the crisis in Syria and other Arab countries as a power struggle intensified between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah .

In other words Geagea is telling Hezbollah to abide by the Baabda Declaration