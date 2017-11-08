Hariri urges Lebanese expats to register for polls

lebanon electionsDespite the fact that he resigned his post as Prime Minister, Future Movement leader  Saad Hariri asked MP Kazem al-Kheir to visit the Lebanese community in Australia to encourage the expats to  take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections by registering to vote  at embassies and consulates,  National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Kheir is expected to  visit  Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra, NNA added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants had announced that Lebanese residents living abroad can register to vote for the 2018 elections online, NNA added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lebanon launched a platform available in many languages …. Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Registration ends on November 20.

Hariri resigned last Saturday  a day after the adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati met with   him  at his office in Grand Serai.

During the meeting he reportedly  threatened Hariri to  reject  the strategy of the US administration against Hezbollah, or Lebanon will face chaos and Saad Hariri will meet the fate of his father who was assassinated on February 14th 2005.

In announcing his resignation from the Saudi capital Riyadh Hariri stressed that “The current circumstances are very similar to those surrounding the assassination of , his father former PM Rafik Hariri.”

According to Iranian website   Amadnews that has inside sources familiar with what happened at the meeting, Velayati threatened Hariri that if he did not implement what Tehran demanded in support of Hezbollah, “Lebanon would see a great mess, and Hariri would meet his father’s fate”.

President  Michel Aoun , a close ally of Hezbollah refused to accept Hariri’s resignation until  he returns to Lebanon

