Despite the fact that he resigned his post as Prime Minister, Future Movement leader Saad Hariri asked MP Kazem al-Kheir to visit the Lebanese community in Australia to encourage the expats to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections by registering to vote at embassies and consulates, National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Kheir is expected to visit Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra, NNA added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants had announced that Lebanese residents living abroad can register to vote for the 2018 elections online, NNA added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lebanon launched a platform available in many languages …. Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Registration ends on November 20.

Hariri resigned last Saturday a day after the adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati met with him at his office in Grand Serai.

During the meeting he reportedly threatened Hariri to reject the strategy of the US administration against Hezbollah, or Lebanon will face chaos and Saad Hariri will meet the fate of his father who was assassinated on February 14th 2005.

In announcing his resignation from the Saudi capital Riyadh Hariri stressed that “The current circumstances are very similar to those surrounding the assassination of , his father former PM Rafik Hariri.”

According to Iranian website Amadnews that has inside sources familiar with what happened at the meeting, Velayati threatened Hariri that if he did not implement what Tehran demanded in support of Hezbollah, “Lebanon would see a great mess, and Hariri would meet his father’s fate”.

President Michel Aoun , a close ally of Hezbollah refused to accept Hariri’s resignation until he returns to Lebanon

Ya Libnan urges all Lebanese expats to register to vote at nearest Lebanese embassy , consulate . You can make a difference!