Free Patriotic Movement leader and Lebanon Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil s met with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the fallout from Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s shock resignation, Lebanese media reported

The meeting, which was held at undisclosed location on Monday, lasted “five hours,” the reports said .

According to OTV station , the two leaders discussed the current developments and voiced “utter keenness on stability, unity and coordination among all forces.”

Hariri stunned the Lebanese with his resignation on Saturday in a televised speech from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, where he claims to have fled for his own safety, citing a foiled assassination attempt by Iran on his way out of Lebanon.

H e accused Iran of meddling in Lebanese politics and taking the country “as hostage”. He said the atmosphere in Lebanon now was similar to that in 2005, when his father, former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, was assassinated in a car bombing.

Nasrallah on Sunday accused Saudi Arabia of meddling in Lebanese affairs by orchestrating the resignation.