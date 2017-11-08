Free Patriotic Movement leader and Lebanon Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil s met with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the fallout from Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s shock resignation, Lebanese media reported
The meeting, which was held at undisclosed location on Monday, lasted “five hours,” the reports said .
According to OTV station , the two leaders discussed the current developments and voiced “utter keenness on stability, unity and coordination among all forces.”
Hariri stunned the Lebanese with his resignation on Saturday in a televised speech from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, where he claims to have fled for his own safety, citing a foiled assassination attempt by Iran on his way out of Lebanon.
Nasrallah on Sunday accused Saudi Arabia of meddling in Lebanese affairs by orchestrating the resignation.
“The resignation was a Saudi decision dictated to prime minister Saad al-Hariri and forced on him,” Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast.
Iran and Saudi Arabia have long sparred in the Lebanese political arena. Hezbollah is allied to and backed by Tehran, and is widely seen as projecting Iranian influence.
Hariri, scion of a Sunni Lebanese polity dynasty, was seen to have extended an olive branch to Hezbollah when he formed a national unity government less than a year ago.
The president of that government, Michel Aoun, who is a political ally of Hezbollah, said he would not accept Hariri’s resignation until the prime minister returns to Lebanon.
It is worth noting that Bassil who is also closely allied with Hezbollah replaced his father in-law president Aoun as the FFM leader
While many analysts saw Mr Hariri’s resignation as evidence that Hezbollah was being pushed back, some fear it will lead to further instability in an already fragile country.
Threats by Iranian official
A reformist website known to leak what is going on behind the scenes of the Iranian regime, quoted informed sources in Tehran that Ali Akbar Velayati the adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, met with resigned Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, in Beirut last Friday.