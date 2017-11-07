A reformist website known to leak what is going on behind the scenes of the Iranian regime, quoted informed sources in Tehran that the adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati met with resigned Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, in Beirut last Friday.

During the meeting he threatened Hariri to reject the strategy of the US administration against Hezbollah, or Lebanon will face chaos and Saad Hariri will meet the fate of his father who was assassinated on February 14th 2005.

According to Amadnews, and in a report entitled, “What happened during the meeting between Velayati and Hariri,” the website reported that one day after the meeting, the Prime Minister of Lebanon announced his resignation from his office.

Hariri stressed that “The current circumstances are very similar to those surrounding the assassination of Rafik Hariri.”

The report added that conservative media outlets portrayed Saad Hariri’s statements as being the result of pressure exerted by Riyadh on him, while “the truth is still out there” and that “Ali Akbar Velayati threatened Saad Hariri at the end of the meeting after the latter refused to bow to Iranian guardianship and stand against Trump’s strategy”.

Velayati threatened Hariri that if he did not implement what Tehran demanded in support of Hezbollah, Lebanon would see a great mess, and Hariri would meet his father’s fate

Velayati asked Hariri to stand before the media and declare his full support for the Hezbollah group because it is resisting the Zionist entity.

Hariri replied that he could not do so, but at the same time he said nothing against Hezbollah.

Khamenei’s advisor then brought in commanders from Hezbollah’s security apparatus and asked them to present documents proving that the Lebanese Future Party had provided Western sources with sensitive information that led to the elimination of Hezbollah’s field commanders in Syria by Israel.

The Iranian website stated that after examining the document, Hariri informed Velayati that he will not pledge his support to Hezbollah and that he is going to resign.

The website continued on saying that Velayati’s threat to Hariri was basically: “You will meet the same fate as your father.”

At that point, Hariri stormed out of the meeting.

AL ARABIYA