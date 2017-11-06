The deputy governor of Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir province and several colleagues were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported.

Local newspaper Okaz reported the helicopter went down while the officials were taking a tour of an area near the coast in Asir, which borders Yemen.

The reports did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

The crash comes a day after Saudi Arabia yesterday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile near Riyadh’s international airport after it was fired from Yemen in an escalation of the kingdom’s war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

سمو #الأمير_منصور_بن_مقرن

نائب أمير #عسير خلال جولته

بمحافظة #البرك متفقداً عدداً

من المشاريع التنموية للمحافظة .. pic.twitter.com/vXa6kSuBsO — الأمير منصور بن مقرن (@hrhpmmugrin) November 5, 2017

REUTERS