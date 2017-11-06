Saudi Arabia was still putting out the fires caused by the Yemen missile attack of Iranian backed Houthi rebels when state TV announced the onset of an anti-corruption crackdown led by the crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman . 17 top officials including , prominent ministers, top businessmen , several princes were arrested on corruption charges.

A senior Saudi official who declined to be identified under briefing rules said those detained include:

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud , Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and Chairman of the Board of Jeddah Economic Company (JEC)

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard and son of former King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud

Prince Turki bin Abdullah, former governor of Riyadh province and son of former King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud

Khalid al-Tuwaijri, was Chief of the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia under King Abdullah

Adel bin Mohammed Faqih, minister of economy and planning

Ibrahim al-Assaf, former finance minister and current state minister

Admiral Abdullah bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Sultan, commander of the Saudi Naval Forces

Bakr bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group

Mohammad al-Tobaishi, former head of protocol at the Royal Court

Amr al-Dabbagh, former governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority

Alwaleed al-Ibrahim, owner of television network MBC

Khalid al-Mulheim, former head of Saudi Arabian Airlines

Saoud al-Daweesh, former chief executive of Saudi Telecom

Prince Turki bin Nasser, former head of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment

Prince Fahad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad al-Saud, former deputy defence minister

Saleh Abdullah Kamel, a Saudi billionaire businessman he is the chairman and founder of the Dallah al Baraka Group (DBHC), he is also the chairman of the General Council for Islamic Banks and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce

Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi , a Saudi Arabian and Ethiopian billionaire businessman. He was listed by Forbes as Ethiopia’s richest man. His net worth was estimated by Forbes at approximately $10.9 billion