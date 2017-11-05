Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday commented on the resignation of Saad Hariri as the prime minister of Lebanon by saying this proves Iran is not only endangering Israel, but the entire Middle East, Haaretz daily reported.

Netanyahu reportedly called on the international community to stop Iran.

Hariri announced his resignation earlier on Saturday during a trip to Saudi Arabia. In a televised address, Hariri said he was stepping down in protest at Iran’s interference in his country and feared he would be assassinated like his father 12 years ago.

“Lebanon is living an atmosphere similar to the one that preceded the assassination of his father former PM Rafik Hariri.”

Hariri also lashed out against Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group which plays a major role in the country’s politics and is strongly supported by Iran.

“I have sensed covert plots to target my life,” Hariri added.

Hariri’s resignation comes a day after he met at his office in downtown Beirut the Iranian supreme leader’s senior adviser of international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati, who is wanted in Argentina over the 1994 deadly bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires . Argentina issued twice extradition warrants one in July last year when he was visiting Malaysia and one in October last year when he was visiting Iraq.