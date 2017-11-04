Iran immediately cast Mr Hariri’s resignation as part of a US-Saudi plan for control in the Middle East.

“Al-Hariri’s resignation was done in coordination with Trump and [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman to foment tension in Lebanon and the region,” Hossein Sheikholeslam, an advisor to Iran’s foreign ministry, told the Fars News agency, which is closely linked to the government.

Saudi Arabia has taken a more aggressive stance against Hezbollah in the last two years, arguing it is an Iranian proxy force that is destabilising the Arab world.

While Hezbollah is fighting in Syria in support of the Assad regime, it also maintains large stockpiles of weapons in southern Lebanon pointed at Israel.

Both Israeli and Lebanese fear that an eventual clash between Hezbollah and the Israeli military is almost inevitable and likely to be bloodier than the 2006 war, which killed over 1,200 Lebanese civilians and 44 Israeli soldiers.

Assassination plot

Al-Arabiya news reported today that : “An attempt to assassinate Hariri was foiled several days ago.”

The two-time prime minister, whose father Rafik was assassinated when he held the same position in 2005, accused Iran and Hezbollah of seeking hegemony in the region.

The 47-year-old Sunni politician’s resignation comes a day after he met at his office in downtown Beirut Ayatollah Ali Khamanei’s senior adviser of international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati.

It also comes comes less than a year after his government was formed.

“Iran has a grip on the fate of the region’s countries… Hezbollah is Iran’s arm not just in Lebanon but in other Arab countries too,” he said.

“In recent years, Hezbollah has used the power of its weapons to impose a fait accompli,” he said, reading a speech from behind a desk.

Hezbollah is a vital ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the war the Syrian regime is waging against the Islamic State group and armed opposition movements.

It enjoys broad support from Iran and is the only Lebanese party to have kept its weapons after the 1975-1990 civil war.

Its arsenal has since grown exponentially and now outstrips that of the nation’s own armed forces.

It claims it is the only credible rampart against neighboring Israel and its refusal to disarm is the main political crux in Lebanon.

Hezbollah members have been accused over the 2005 assassination in a massive car bomb blast of Rafik Hariri, the dominant figure of Lebanon’s post-war political landscape.

Riyadh is Iran’s main regional rival and the two powers’ tussle for influence has played out in ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Lebanon in a shock

Lebanese political figures reacted on Saturday to Hariri’s surprise resignation which he blamed on from Saudi Arabia citing Iranian “influence” in Lebanon and the assassination plot that was reportedly foiled few days ago

Hariri had contacted President Michel Aoun and informed him of his decision.

Speaker Nabih Berri has cut short his visit to Egypt to return to Beirut following the Premier’s resignation.

Progressive Socialist Party MP Walid Jumblat took to Twitter and said: “Whatever the difficulties are, sacrifice for the sake of consensus, dialogue and stability is fundamental and our existence is predestined.”

“Lebanon is too small and weak to endure the economic and political repercussions of the resignation,” lamented Jumblat.

Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra said: “We have heard from Saudi authorities about intentions of some to create trouble in Lebanon.”

He expressed hopes the resignation would pave way for solving other political obstacles.

Justice Minister Salim Jreisati a close ally of Hezbollah and Aoun described the move as “confusing and suspicious in terms of time, place and content.”

“Hariri’s resignation is very surprising and I fear that Lebanon has entered the regional conflict,” said MP Ghassan Mokhaiber.

YL with withTelegraph UK