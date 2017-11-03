Lebanese Ambassador to Syria says he is happy to be in his country, among his people

Lebanon has officially appointed Saad Zakhia as its ambassador to Syria on October 31, 2017
Saad Zakhia , the newly-appointed Lebanese Ambassador to Syria  announced Thursday shortly after he arrived in Damascus    that he is happy  because he is  in his country and among his  people.

“I’m glad because I will assume my post in Damascus and I’m happy because I’m in my country and among my people,” Zakhia said in remarks to Hezbollah’s  al-Manar television.

Zakhia said that he “will work for the benefit of both countries and peoples.”

Zakhia, who was the financial and administrative affairs director at the Foreign Ministry has  replaced  Farah Berri, the daughter of Speaker Nabih Berri, who held the chargée d’affaires post.