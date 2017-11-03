Saad Zakhia , the newly-appointed Lebanese Ambassador to Syria announced Thursday shortly after he arrived in Damascus that he is happy because he is in his country and among his people.

“I’m glad because I will assume my post in Damascus and I’m happy because I’m in my country and among my people,” Zakhia said in remarks to Hezbollah’s al-Manar television.

“We will work for for the benefit of both countries and peoples,” the ambassador added, thanking the Syrian protocol department and authorities for the reception he was given.

Zakhia, who was the financial and administrative affairs director at the Foreign Ministry has replaced Farah Berri, the daughter of Speaker Nabih Berri, who held the chargée d’affaires post.