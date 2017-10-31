Hariri: Having a Lebanese embassy in Syria confirms Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty

by 1 Comment

Lebanon has officially appointed Saad Zakhia as its ambassador to Syria
Lebanon has officially appointed Saad Zakhia as its ambassador to Syria

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed Saturday that having a Lebanese embassy in Syria confirms Lebanon’s independence.

“As for having a Lebanese embassy in Syria, this is a confirmation for our independence and sovereignty,” Hariri said in a tweet

This comes after he was criticized over the appointment of an ambassador to Syria

Lebanese media revealed  that Saad Zakhia was appointed  as Lebanon’s ambassador to Syria after . A  decree was  reportedly signed by President Michel Aoun and Hariri.

Zakhia, who was the financial and administrative affairs director at the Foreign Ministry will be replacing Farah Berri, the daughter of Speaker Nabih Berri, who held the chargée d’affaires post.

Hariri  who is  staunchly opposed to Assad and his regime and has refused to condone cooperation with Syria over the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland was accused of having a double-standards approach towards the Syrian regime.

“Bidding on the extent of my opposition against the Syrian regime is a cheap bid,” Hariri said in a tweet late Saturday .

  • Hind Abyad

    ‘Filed Under: Lebanon News, Lebanon News and World News Archives’
    Shorter article and two days later.

    ‘Saad Hariri confirms the presence of a Lebanese embassy in Syria’
    29 Oct, 2017 16:45

    ‘For his part, the party forces members, “Antoine Zahra,” said that the appointment of an ambassador in Damascus is normal, especially as Lebanon has never withdrawn its ambassador or made a decision to suspend diplomatic relations with Damascus, according to the newspaper.

    It is noteworthy that the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Lebanon – Syria, Nasri Khoury, has previously stated that a new Lebanese ambassador in
    Syria will start work soon.’
    http://www.aldorars.com/en/news/2387