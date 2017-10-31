Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed Saturday that having a Lebanese embassy in Syria confirms Lebanon’s independence.

“As for having a Lebanese embassy in Syria, this is a confirmation for our independence and sovereignty,” Hariri said in a tweet

This comes after he was criticized over the appointment of an ambassador to Syria

Lebanese media revealed that Saad Zakhia was appointed as Lebanon’s ambassador to Syria after . A decree was reportedly signed by President Michel Aoun and Hariri.

Zakhia, who was the financial and administrative affairs director at the Foreign Ministry will be replacing Farah Berri, the daughter of Speaker Nabih Berri, who held the chargée d’affaires post.

Hariri who is staunchly opposed to Assad and his regime and has refused to condone cooperation with Syria over the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland was accused of having a double-standards approach towards the Syrian regime.

“Bidding on the extent of my opposition against the Syrian regime is a cheap bid,” Hariri said in a tweet late Saturday .