Don’t feel bad when someone you love dies . His or her soul will live forever and you may meet again in real life.

For thousands of years many people believed that the human soul is immortal and after death the soul leaves the body . The existence of life after death is one of the greatest mysteries of humanity, but now scientists are claiming that there is no death of consciousness – just death of the body.

While scientists are still unsure about what exactly consciousness is, the University of Arizona’s Stuart Hameroff believes that it is merely information stored at a quantum level in the human cells.

British scientist at the forefront of this issue, physicist Sir Roger Penrose claims that humans have souls which don’t die . He claims to have found evidence that this information, which is stored in microtubules within human cells, leaves the body after a person dies.

Researchers from Max Planck Institute for physics in Munich agree and state that the physical universe that we live in is only our perception and once our physical bodies die, there is an infinite beyond.

Dr Hans-Peter Dürr, former head of the Max Planck Institute for Physics, has said: “What we consider the here and now, this world, it is actually just the material level that is comprehensible.

Soultrace is here to help you trace your soul.

There are thousands of stories about people who reincarnated and in the process they brought with them the information previously stored at a quantum level in their former cells. They talk about their former life as they are living it today. They visit their former homes meet with their loved ones and friends and share many of their memories.

Some of the stories are amazing. What is shockingly most amazing is the quality and quantity of information some of these people brought along with them from previous life.

You or a person that means a lot to you may have been through such an experience . You may not know how or whom to contact to trace your soul and this is where Soultrace will help you.

You don’t have to worry about what religion you belong to . You may believe in Christianity, Islam, Bahá’í or Druse faith, Hinduism, Judaism, Taoism, Buddhism, Sikhism..etc etc.. the soul has no boundaries and has existed way before any religion saw the light .

Reincarnation is the belief that when someone dies, his or her soul is funneled into a new body. Some systems of belief say people could be reincarnated as any living thing , while other systems of belief think that we may reincarnate as people over and over again. There are theories as to why this process exists, but no one knows for sure.

That said you may have been experiencing certain signs that your soul may be reincarnated. Here are some of the signs as outlined by Higher perspective:

1. You keep having the same dream.

Dreams are a reflection of the things you see in your life. Did you know that, even if they seem very unfamiliar, every face in your dreams is one you’ve seen before? It’s that fact that compels me to add recurring dreams to this list. Do you have strange dreams that happen over and over again in the exact same way every time? Do people and places in these dreams appear to represent a particular period in history? Do you ever die in this dream? It might be a sign that your soul is recalling memories from a past life, one that your current incarnation didn’t experience but your previous one did. Of course, it’s not a sure fire sign of reincarnation. Yours may be a new soul still.

2. Your intuition is strong and incredibly useful.

Intuition stems from the ability to tap into wisdom and knowledge that isn’t readily available for us to articulate. Sometimes these bits and pieces of wisdom come from experiences you’ve had already in your life, but that isn’t always the case. Those of us who tend to be wise and in control may simply be more soulfully mature. If you have a strong intuition, it may be an indication that your soul springs from a well of past experiences just waiting to be tapped into.

3. Some of your memories seem like they’re out of place or don’t fit.

This happens to children in particular quite often. Kids are a lot closer to the crossing-over point for a soul than adults are, and they’re often able to recall things from past lives much easier. As a kid, did you have memories you couldn’t quite place? Did they take place with people who aren’t actually a part of your current life or in a period of time that doesn’t include the time you’ve been alive? Having out of place memories is common in people who have had past lives. The more past lives you’ve had, the more these memories may occur. The brain can play tricks on us though. So be careful not to rush to judgement on this one.

4. You routinely experience déjà vu.

This happens to everyone at some point or another, right? I’m not talking about the occasional bits and pieces of déjà vu we experience. I mean déjà vu that is clearly an indication that you’ve been somewhere before, met someone before, and it impacts your knowledge of certain things. People who have been reincarnated may visit an unfamiliar city or country and know exactly where things are and how to get around. People who have been reincarnated may know an older person – even their name and background, even though you haven’t actually met in this lifetime.

5. You’re strongly empathic.

Empaths are people who aren’t able to shake the feelings of others terribly well. Highly empathic people may have trouble being in a crowded space full of people. They often directly feel the experiences of the people around them. Sometimes people use empathy to forget their own problems and deal with other people. But it could be a real sign that your soul has had previous incarnations and is more geared toward healing the world than the self.

6. You often experience precognition.

Precognition, also called future sight and second sight, is the capability some of us have to obtain information about events that will happen in the future that isn’t generally available to us. One experiences precognition through visions, feelings, and sometimes dreams. Some consider it to be pseudo-science at best, while others experience as strongly as any of our five senses. In either case, it’s a sign that the soul has grown mature and is full of insightful energy.

7. You also experience retrocognition.

Easy enough: retrocognition is the polar opposition of precognition. Retrocognition allows you to access information and details from past events that aren’t generally available about said events. Retrocognition is incredibly difficult to prove, unlike precognition. Regardless of how well you’ve been able to prove it to others, genuinely experiencing retrocognition is a strong sign that you have lived past lives.

8. You’re “wise beyond your years.”

Are you young at heart? Or were you like me? My mother always joked that I was an old man from the day I was born. I didn’t engage in nearly as many childlike activities as a young man and preferred to have deep conversation with the adults in my life. This experience is called the “Soul Age” theory, which theorizes that souls that have been reincarnated many times acquire age that breaks through in our personalities. If you’re a new soul, you’re more likely to be young at heart for the rest of your life. If you’re an older or mature soul, it means you may have been reincarnated many times. One isn’t necessarily better than the other.

9. You have an exceptional draw toward certain times periods and cultures.

When you were a kid, did you have a draw to any time period or culture? Did you love the 1950’s? Did you feel deeply connected to other cultures, current or no longer in existence? You may even have a strange, strong draw to a certain type of work or employees of a particular profession. These affinities may be a sort of residue of a past life that was probably a pretty happy one. If you weren’t happy, you likely wouldn’t pine for it in this life, right? Immerse yourself in that time period or culture. Learn what there is to know. You might take some profound wisdom away with you.

10. You carry with you fears that you can’t explain.

I have a bizarre phobia of having organs removed from my body. I nearly fainted in a hospital years ago when a good friend of mine had his appendix removed. Is it possible that I died on the operating table? Another close friend of mine has always been deathly afraid of fountains and still, calm waters like lakes. Is it possible that he drowned in a past life? If you can remember places from your past life, and your past life comes through in your dreams, there’s no reason to think that the fears you held in your previous lives might still haunt you today. Meditate upon your fears and confront them. Break that cycle so your soul’s future incarnations don’t have to be afraid, should your soul continue on.

11. You don’t feel at home.

Not just in your home, but in your town. In your state. Even in your country, continent, or culture. You just don’t feel quite right about it. Yearning to feel like you’re home may be a sign that your soul had a love for a certain culture or period in time that it no longer gets to have, or that your soul may pine for the oneness that it occupies before being planted in a new body. Souls that have been around for a long time may feel a deep desire to go back to the collective pool of souls on the other side.

12. You made no strong connection with your parents.

This one is almost exclusively experienced in children. As a child, you might love and respect your parents, but you don’t have that pull toward them. That unconditional love and appreciation for them. Why? A previous incarnation may have died young, and it simply misses its parents from that time. Have you had dreams about having other parents? Could you recall their names and where they lived? Or did you never really have that close fondness with your parents? It may be a sign that you’ve lived once before.

And that wraps it up. These 12 signs we’ve talked about may be a firm indication that your soul has lived many times. Of course, there’s no guarantee that there is any type of incarnation. But one thing is for sure: this universe is filled with mysteries as numerous as they are baffling. In our lives, we must never stop asking questions about ourselves and the things around us.

