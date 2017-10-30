Saudi Minister of State for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan voiced his surprise that the Lebanese government and people are silent over the practices of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

“It’s not strange for the terrorist militia (of Hezbollah) to participate in a war against the kingdom upon directions from the lords of global terrorism but what’s strange is the Lebanese government and people’s silence,” he said on Twitter.

Sabhan has repeatedly called for confronting Hezbollah. On Thursday, he voiced the importance of confronting it and restraining it.

“To curb the terrorist militia (of Hezbollah), those who work with it and cooperate it with on the political, economic and media fronts must be punished. There must be serious efforts to restrain it on the domestic and foreign levels and to confront it by force,” he added on Twitter.

Al Arabiya