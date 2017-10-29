The Lebanese government stated its support for Spanish unity Saturday as the issue of Catalonian independence escalated over the weekend.

“Following the political developments in Spain after the declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament, the foreign ministry affirms the support for the territorial integrity of the kingdom of Spain,” said a statement from Lebanon’s foreign ministry.

“This is in line with Lebanon’s steadfast position in support of the unity of states as well as for political and legitimate constitutional institutions,” it added.

The statement stressed that “Lebanon urges the return of political stability to a unified Spain to ensure the interest and unity of the friendly Spanish people.”

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also contacted his Spanish counterpart, Ana Pastor Julian, to express his support for Spanish unity.

Madrid has sacked Catalonia’s regional government and parliament before calling for a snap election, as it moves to impose direct rule over the region just hours after its parliament declared independence in a stunning show of defiance.

Although the Catalan declaration appears to be a doomed gesture, both sides’ moves take Spain’s worst political crisis in four decades to a new and possibly dangerous level.

Quickly after the Catalan parliament’s vote, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for calm and said the rule of law would be restored in Catalonia, where secessionists have long cherished the dream of a separate nation.

XINHUA