Commenting on claims by pro-Syrian politicians that the country is now safe enough to be­gin this process of their return he said this is “misrepresentation of what is actually hap­pen­ing there.”

President Michel Aoun and other pro-Syrian politicians have been calling for the return of the refugees , claiming that 85 % of Syria is now in the hands of the regime , while March 14 politicians have been warning about such a premature move, while Assad is in power .

Aoun is a stanch ally of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group and the Syrian regime