Lebanese army asserts it’s independence from Hezbollah, dismisses Israeli DM’s remarks

Lebanese army soldiers position the Lebanese flag on top of a hill in the town of Ras Baalbek that the army recaptured from ISIS , Lebanon August 21, 2017.
A Lebanese military source on Tuesday rebuffed claims by Israel’s defense minister Avigdor Liberman that the Lebanese Army is controlled by the Hezbollah terror group, saying such a statement “cannot be taken seriously,” Israeli media reported on Wednesday

Liberman on Tuesday said the next war in Israel will see the Israel Defense Forces fighting against a coordinated Syrian-Lebanese front as well as on the southern front with Hamas-controlled Gaza. He added that the Lebanese army has been fully integrated with Hezbollah and follows Hezbollah’s orders. “The Lebanese army has become an integral part of the Hezbollah apparatus under its command,” Liberman said.

The Lebanese military source told the Lebanese daily Al Joumhouria that Liberman’s statements were “totally contrary to reality” and “ are so” contradictory they cannot be taken seriously.”

“The United States and the United Kingdom provide generous military assistance to the Lebanese army and they ensure its continued armament and express their confidence in it. Would London and Washington arm Hezbollah, in accordance with Liberman’s words?” the source asked. “And does [Liberman] have data that these two large countries do not?”

  Rascal

    Lets see where the LAF has any power to place Party of Satan members under arrest and then not be over ruled by the POG. Look what happened last month when Hezb made a deal with ISIS to escape in air-conditioned buses when the LAF clearly had the situation under control. They were over ruled by the Party of Iran. I see enough Hezb members bragging that LAF and Hezbully are one.
    One thing for sure, when Hezbullah gets its orders from Iran to fight Israel, the LAF will try to distance themselves but it may be too late. Iran has made a mess out of Lebanon, from paralized political systems, financial instability, garbage and basic services to electricity, Lebanon is like a basket-case.