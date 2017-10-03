NRA goes dark after Vegas massacre October 3, 2017 by yalibnan Leave a Comment Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of the mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1. Police said a 64-year-old gunman on the 32nd floor of the hotel rained down gunfire on thousands of concertgoers, killing at least 50. (AP Photo/John Locher) The gun rights group follows its familiar public relations playbook, staying quiet as Democrats blame it for another horrific mass shooting.